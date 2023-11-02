The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,936 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

