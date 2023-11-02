Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading Up 8.5%

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.41. 123,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 35,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of C$27.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0242534 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

