Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI traded up $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $126.42. 73,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,311. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,143,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,032,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

