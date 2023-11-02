Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.99

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 27120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 327.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

