TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $243.65 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TopBuild by 20.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

