Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE MODG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,941. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

