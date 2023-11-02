Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stake Lessened by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 2,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,667. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

