TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.26

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 102971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.