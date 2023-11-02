Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $216.71 and last traded at $212.82, with a volume of 167206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.50.

The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $238,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $191.33.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.