Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN opened at $79.55 on Friday. Triton International has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 244.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

