Trust Co of Kansas Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks stock traded up $9.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

