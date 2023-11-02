Trust Co of Kansas Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.11. 856,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

