Trust Co of Kansas Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.41. The company had a trading volume of 995,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $449.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

