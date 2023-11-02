Trust Co of Kansas Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 887,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,697,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 91,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 7,321,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

