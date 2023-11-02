Trust Co of Kansas Has $7.81 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 4.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $455.39. 155,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,209. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

