Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $291.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

