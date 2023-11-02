Trust Co of Kansas Sells 238 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.58. 599,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average is $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

