Trust Co of Kansas Sells 521 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 5.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,834. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

