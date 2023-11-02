Trust Co of Kansas Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.93 on Thursday, hitting $554.43. The stock had a trading volume of 457,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.72. The firm has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.