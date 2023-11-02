U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $611,665,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

