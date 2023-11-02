U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 636,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.46 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

