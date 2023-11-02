U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

