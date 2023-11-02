U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

