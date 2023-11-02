Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 114,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
