uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,240 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.35% of uniQure worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

