Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Upbound Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.36. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently -3,399.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $694,122.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,898.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

