US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:UTEN)

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UTEN stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $47.57.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

