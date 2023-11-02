US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 3rd

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

