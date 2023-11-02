US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UTWO opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $49.56.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
