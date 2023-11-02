US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UTWY)

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
UTWY stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
