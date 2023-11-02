US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of UFIV stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $50.83.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
