US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UFIV stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

