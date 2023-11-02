US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ USVN opened at $46.42 on Thursday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

