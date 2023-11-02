USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $857.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,169 shares of company stock worth $272,023. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

