Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTMD stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $287.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

