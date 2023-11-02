Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $15.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

