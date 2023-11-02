VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.