VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

