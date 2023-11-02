Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

