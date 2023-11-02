Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

