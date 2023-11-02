Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 624,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,334. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

