Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.26. 108,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,081. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

