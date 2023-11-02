Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 913,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,809. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

