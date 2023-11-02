Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 496,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.94 and its 200 day moving average is $220.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

