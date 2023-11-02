Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.1% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $392.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.55 and a 200-day moving average of $397.93. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.