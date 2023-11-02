Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

