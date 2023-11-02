Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

