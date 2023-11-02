Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VTV stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 575,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

