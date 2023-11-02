Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.

VRNS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

