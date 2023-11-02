Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.30 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.