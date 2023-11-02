Velocys (LON:VLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 228583527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.91.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

