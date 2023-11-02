Velocys (LON:VLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 228583527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on VLS
Velocys Trading Down 1.6 %
About Velocys
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Velocys
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.